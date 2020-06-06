Manufacturing company moves to Cheyenne from Colorado

CHEYENNE (WNE) — When TBC Manufacturing lost its local supplier for heat treating, owners Jeff and Karri Siebert saw an opportunity to bring those services in house and to escape Colorado’s strict policies, which Jeff said were friendlier toward marijuana users than small businesses.

After extensive conversations with Cheyenne LEADS – the economic development corporation for Cheyenne and Laramie County – the Sieberts decided Cheyenne was the place to continue growing their three-generation family business that began in Fountain, Colorado.

The 32-year-old tool and die manufacturing company will build a brand new facility that’s about 20,000 square feet in the Cheyenne Business Parkway.

The Sieberts joined local leaders and elected officials Thursday afternoon to break ground on the project.

“This is the kind of business that we’d like to have in Cheyenne,” Laramie County Commissioner Buck Holmes said. “It’s what you would call a small business, it’s family oriented, and I really welcome them to our great community.”

Initially, bringing TBC Manufacturing to Cheyenne began with a stroke of luck.

Commissioner Holmes knew a guy from tractor pulling who knew the Sieberts and passed along the message they wanted to leave Colorado. Holmes reached out to the TBC owners and helped connect them with Cheyenne LEADS, which began working on the project in March 2019.

According to Greg, the family values they saw in Cheyenne were the selling point for relocating their business.

Lander’s Pioneer Days canceled

RIVERTON (WNE) — The sweeping impact of coronavirus in Fremont County has brought more bad news. Lander Pioneer Days has been canceled this year.

The annual July 4 fireworks display will go forward as scheduled.

This would have been the 126th Pioneer Days celebration in conjunction with the Fourth of July.

“After careful consultation with City of Lander leadership and state and county health officials, the Lander Pioneer Days Parade Committee and the Lander Old Timer’s Rodeo Association have made the difficult decision to postpone (this year’s events) until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” reads a statement from Pioneer Days organizers.

In lieu of the regular Fourth of July Buffalo BBQ, the Lander Rotary Club will be selling buffalo burgers and brats for home cooking. Rotary will be encouraging purchasers to buy for their own cookouts and also sponsor the costs of the brats and burgers for families in need.

“The health and safety of all of our Fremont County residents and guests is of the utmost importance,” reads the statement from Pioneer Days organizers. “These incredibly difficult decisions were not made lightly.”

Woman found crushed to death in oilfield

GILLETTE (WNE) — A 21-year-old woman was found dead at an oil field location off Buffalo Cut Across Road about 40 miles southwest of Gillette on Wednesday morning.

A 38-year-old man called 911 to report finding the body of Jade Ommen of Gillette early Wednesday.

Deputies believe that somehow she became trapped between a car door and the frame of an oil field building, was held against it and then was crushed to death, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said.

Reynolds said he thinks that she got out when the vehicle was still in reverse then it rolled and trapped her.

An autopsy was conducted Wednesday. Coroner Paul Wallem said Ommen died from mechanical asphyxia sometime late Tuesday night.

No foul play is being suspected. The case remains under investigation.