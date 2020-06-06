This week, hundreds of Wyomingites rallied peacefully to protest police brutality and systemic racism in Laramie, Casper, Cheyenne, Jackson, Riverton and, yesterday, Sheridan.

(Please note: Due to print deadlines, I am writing my column Friday morning, before the local march.)

These demonstrations mark an important step toward popping the bubble around our rural, predominantly white state. We may not have the same experiences as larger cities across our nation but their issues are ours. And in our “land of the free,” black people are met with blatant and covert racism that affects their health, families and livelihoods. From Trayvon Martin to George Floyd, our fellow Americans are killed in front of us again and again.

We cannot live in a country in which this is allowed.

It is our responsibility to be strong allies and support the anti-racism movement with our actions and our dollars — while not making our allyship a performance about our own fragile feelings. We must educate ourselves (hey, Google). We must understand racism, its damage to communities over centuries and the ways in which it has benefited white people. We must accept that we cannot understand how it feels to be affected by racism every single day. We must create space for black leaders to guide us toward justice.

“We don’t need you to carry the burden of your privilege,” said Ben O’Keefe, former senior aide to Sen. Elizabeth Warren, in a Vox interview. “We need you [to] acknowledge it and to use your privilege, promote good and to fight oppression.”

And, finally, we are responding in force. When white people use their privilege, show solidarity and protest, racism may erode, according to a researcher recently featured in Science magazine.

“Many whites are having this new awareness that I think may spark a degree of guilt — not only about what happened in the past week, but what has been happening over 4 centuries,” said James Jones, a professor emeritus of psychology at the University of Delaware, Newark. “There may arise from that a sense of culpability and responsibility and a newfound desire to be accountable…That feeling is powerful and could have profound effects.”

Let us continue beyond Saturday’s protest. Listen. Read. Sign petitions. Donate. Support black-owned businesses. Vote.