When the Paycheck Protection Program launched in the spring, business owners’ hopes buoyed. The help from the federal government provided some relief and offered a chance to recoup some of the losses experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Small Business Administration officials, faced with tight timelines and complicated, unclear legislation, cobbled together the application process. While the program launch didn’t go without hiccups, it seems the process of applying for the loan to be forgiven will prove even more complicated.

With Congress passing the Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act recently — in the U.S. House on May 28 and in the Senate June 3 — some restrictions on the program loosened. For example, rather than having to spend the money in eight weeks, once the president signs the bill, businesses will have an additional 16 weeks (for a total of 24 weeks) to spend the funding.

In addition, rules relaxed regarding headcount tests — the number of employees you have at the time of the loan application versus the end of the year. Originally, businesses would have had to rehire by June 30. And, the minimum maturity for any portion of the loan that is not forgiven will now be five years.

Questions remain, though. While employers may still elect to operate under the eight-week time frame, those who don’t may be more confused than ever. For example, if they chose to spend the funding over a longer period of time, does that mean they will have to have the same head count at the end of 24 weeks, even if the funding ran out at week 10?

Lenders and Small Business Administration officials seem unable to answer that question, for now, as they await additional guidance. But with the eight-week period quickly coming to a close for many PPP borrowers, some as soon as this week, executives must take a gamble and hope that the headcount will only apply from when you applied for the loan through when you apply for forgiveness of the loan, whenever that may be.

If that isn’t the case, more small businesses will find themselves hurting at the end of the year, perhaps even more so than had they skipped the loans and just made cuts.

Either way, the PPP likely won’t prove enough to save many small businesses. While the loan covers 2.5 times an organization’s average monthly payroll, the effects of COVID-19 closures and declines will last much, much longer. The state of Wyoming announced this week that the application process for the first of three federally-funded COVID-19 relief programs will open Monday. That program —Wyoming Business Interruption Stipend — prioritizes businesses with fewer than 50 employees that did not receive PPP funding. It is not open to nonprofits. While the aim is to reach those businesses who have not yet received relief, it may not reach far enough into Wyoming’s economy.

As the state continues developing its rules for relief program funding, the next two programs, set to launch in July, will need to include much broader strokes or businesses will continue to suffer and many will fold.