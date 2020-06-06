The backyard has always been an exciting place to play. When we were little kids, my brother and I would spend hours in the tree fort that my dad built for us out back. We would play cowboys and Indians until someone got poked in the eye with a stick. We would pretend that the grass was made of lava, until someone fell off the roof of the fort and had the breath knocked out of them in mom’s garden. And, inexplicably, we would collect a dozen or so of the neighborhood cats and shut them in the fort with us until we couldn’t bear the stink.

Then, as now, the backyard is a wild, untamed realm of endless adventure. The difference? Gone is that tree fort, replaced instead with the Bighorn Mountains. It goes without saying that the backyard is more exciting than ever before.

The latest project from our team at Sheridan County Travel & Tourism, debuting this summer as a YouTube exclusive series, is simply titled The Backyard. We want to show everyone in our community and beyond the borders of Wyoming what makes the great outdoors special, and why the Bighorns are the ultimate playground for those who choose to go outside and play. In this wild time of social distancing, distrust, and disbelief, we believe that the mountains can bring us closer together. There is no place in the world more authentic. And at time when people can’t or won’t get on planes, we want to encourage people from across Wyoming and across the nation to set out for the greatest road trip destination in America.

Could I truly, possibly believe that the Bighorn Mountains present the best road tripping in the country? Yeah, I do. And I believe that you’ll agree with me. Just wait until you see our first two episodes.

We intend to present some of our backyard’s most epic hikes, legendary attractions, national historic landmarks, and much more. Along the way, we will kayak pristine rivers, paraglide from perilous peaks, suss out outlaw history and stargaze at the brightest night skies in America. Yeah, there is a metaphor tucked in there somewhere. We know that the clouds are going to break on 2020.

We hope to inspire you to explore the backyard this year. There has never been a better time to step outside and find yourself lost in someplace new. To lay fresh eyes on the same old same old. To encourage someone to get outside with you and explore. We hope that people will realize that deep down, they’ve always been a mountain biker, a trail runner, a hiker, a hunter, an angler, or a backpacker. If our stories, and the stories of the people in our community, can help break down the barriers to entry for folks who have never explored the mountains before, we’ll be thrilled.

Shawn Parker is the executive director of Sheridan Travel and Tourism.