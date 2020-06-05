Poke Notes

The University of Wyoming men’s basketball team will look significantly different for the 2020-21 season. From the coaching staff to the players on the floor, there will be plenty of new faces to become familiar with this winter.

Jeff Linder takes over head coaching duties after Allen Edwards was fired following 17 wins in the past two seasons combined. While that screams ‘rebuild,’ there’s quite a bit of optimism surrounding the club.

Linder brings a proven track record from his four years at Northern Colorado and eight new faces, which equated to the best recruiting class in the Mountain West Conference. Couple that with a returning nucleus that includes a MWC Tournament first-teamer and a MWC Honorable Mention, and there’s some merit to the optimism.

With so many new faces, let’s take a stab and what roles those players will have in 2020-21.

Marcus Williams

Williams is the prized possession from the recruiting class. The three-star point guard from Dickinson, Texas, was originally recruited and committed to Linder at UNC and made the move to UW when Linder took Pokes’ heading coaching gig.

At 6-foot-2 Williams has good size for a guard. He averaged 21.4 points, 7.3 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 3.3 steals per night during his senior year of high school. More impressive than those numbers is the fact that Williams guided Dickinson — which competes in Texas’ largest classification of 6A — to the state playoffs final four before COVID-19 shut it down.

Williams will find the floor as a freshman in Laramie and could even navigate his way to the starting five. Sophomore guard Kwane Marble II is the only returning starter in the backcourt, meaning Williams could take over as the primary ball handler or go off ball at the two guard.

Xavier DuSell

DuSell, from Scottsdale, Arizona, is similar to Williams in many regards. He’s a bigger guard at 6-4 who garnered a three-star rating and can score at all three levels.

DuSell doesn’t possess the same gaudy high school stats as Williams, but he should see the floor in a back-up type role as a freshman.

Jeremiah Oden

Oden — originally from Chicago but played prep ball at Sunrise Academy in Kansas — has length at 6-8, but only weighs in at 180 pounds. That will prove problematic in rebounding, but his capacity to hit 3-pointers at his size will make him a matchup problem on the perimeter.

His size alone will earn him playing time as a freshman, as he’ll likely come off the bench.

Eoin Nelson

Nelson, a Dublin, Ireland, native, comes to Laramie via Otero Junior College. He played one season for the Rattlers and put up modest numbers of six points and 5.8 rebounds per contest.

Nelson stretches 6-10 and weighs 225 pounds, so his large frame will help junior forward Hunter Thompson in the rebounding department, and that’s an area of concern in 2020-21.

For that reason alone, Nelson will probably come off the bench and receive valuable minutes this season.

Drake Jeffries

Jeffries, from Matoon, Illinois, will have two years of eligibility at UW after playing last season at JUCO power Indian Hills Community College. Jeffries first year of collegiate eligibility was used at Minot State.

Jeffries is the “shooter” as he connected on 45% of his 3s last season and will receive plenty of minutes for that ability alone. He fills the role left behind by Jake Hendricks, while also possessing athleticism to drive to the rim and score from in close.

Drew LaMont

LaMont, from Plantation, Florida, played two years of junior college ball at Indian River State College. The 6-8, 225-pound forward will lend a hand in rebounding, but much like Thompson can step out an knock down 3s.

LaMont will hopefully create some mismatches on the outside and will likely see the floor this season.

The only other two additions, Graham Ike and John Grigsby, won’t see action this upcoming season. Ike tore up his knee during his senior year of high school and will redshirt, while Grigsby is a walk-on that’ll likely redshirt.

So when looking into the crystal ball for the 2020-21 season, the starting five will mostly consist of returnees. Marble will start at one of the two guard spots. Sophomore Kenny Foster and redshirt junior Hunter Maldonado will start as guards/wings. Finally, Thompson will man the middle.

That leaves just one starting spot and best guess is that will be filled by Williams. DuSell, Oden, Jeffries and LaMont will all log valuable minutes off the bench, while Nelson and junior forward Austin Mueller won’t see the floor all that often.