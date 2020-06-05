SHERIDAN — A two-vehicle crash near Brundage Lane and Aero Loop around 5 p.m. Thursday resulted in two individuals being transported to Sheridan Memorial Hospital and both cars towed from the scene, Sheridan County Sheriff Allen Thompson said.

Wyoming Highway Patrol assisted SCSO with reconstruction of the crash because of the seriousness of the injuries. One person involved in the crash was cited for driving under the influence and will appear in court on the citation June 18, Thompson said.

SCSO suspects the driver cited for DUI struck a pedestrian who was standing outside his vehicle in the 40 mph zone, Thompson said. One person injured in the crash has been transferred to Billings for treatment. Thompson said both vehicles sustained “disabling damage” and the crash was very serious for the speed zone. SCSO is handling the investigation and more information will become available in the days ahead.