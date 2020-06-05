EVANSTON, Ill. — National Merit Scholarship Corporation recently announced more than 3,300 winners of National Merit Scholarships financed by U.S. colleges and universities.

Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among the finalists in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program who plan to attend their institution. These awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.

Mary Nicholson of Banner, a graduate of Big Horn High School, was selected a scholarship winner by Arizona State University where she plans on studying computer science. College-sponsored merit scholarship winners announced are a part of a distinguished group of about 7,600 high school seniors receiving National Merit Scholarships for college undergraduate study worth more than $30 million.

To compete for merit scholarship awards, semifinalists first had to advance to the finalist level of the competition by fulfilling additional requirements. Each semifinalist was asked to submit a detailed scholarship application, including writing an essay and providing extracurricular activities, awards and leadership positions. Semifinalists also had to have an outstanding academic record, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, and earn SAT or ACT scores confirming qualifying test performance.