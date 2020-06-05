CHADRON, Neb. — Jacquelyn Wells of Ranchester was recently named on the Chadron State College president’s list for the Spring 2020 semester. Students on the list have a 4.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

Chadron State College has also announced the names of 265 students who qualified for the institution’s spring 2020 dean’s list.

These students met requirements for the dean’s list by earning at least a 3.5 grade point average.

Students from Sheridan County on the dean’s list were Annalee Bailey of Sheridan and Ashlee Gorham of Parkman.

To qualify for either, honor students must be enrolled in 12 credit hours of coursework, be seeking their first bachelor’s degree and have no incomplete grades during the course of the semester.