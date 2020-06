SHERIDAN — DaSha Charnea Woodson of Chicago, and Miller Dean Slaughter of Sheridan wed March 28, 2020 in Rexburg, Idaho.

Woodson is currently studying English education at Brigham Young University-Idaho. She is the daughter of Charlanda Woodson.

Slaughter is studying public administration at BYU-Idaho and works at Sheridan County School District 2. His parents are John and Melinda Slaughter of Sheridan.

The newlyweds reside in Sheridan.