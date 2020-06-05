SHERIDAN — Local Sheridanites organized a peaceful demonstration set for 6 p.m. Friday.

Jamie Schlegel, Bridgette Maxey and Ehsahni Suah are hosts of the Black Lives Matter Solidarity Peaceful Demonstration scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday. Groups will decorate signs starting at 5 p.m. at the library and begin marching from the library to the Sheridan County Courthouse at 6 p.m.

Organizers remind participants the demonstration will take place on sidewalks and not on the street to maintain safety for all demonstrators, per the request of the Sheridan Police Department. It will also be a peaceful protest, Schlegel said on the Facebook event.

An opportunity for speakers and a moment of silence will close out the event at the courthouse.