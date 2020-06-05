By Sheila Naismith, reverend at First Congregational United Church of Christ.

There are no words to describe the devastating loss of life during this pandemic.

While Wyoming has not suffered COVID-19 fatalities as much as other states and other countries, these people, all of them, are our brothers and sisters. There is one earth, one humanity. Suffering through this pandemic, together, has demonstrated this truth. We learn this throughout the Bible, and Acts 17:26a states that God made “from one man every nation of mankind to live on all the face of the earth.”

The recent killing of George Floyd, and ongoing protests, demonstrate that being “one in God” is more than a challenge — it requires prayer, more listening, less talking and committed action to be better. God didn’t say it would be easy, but to love all our neighbors is a mandate we must follow. As for all the looting, historically this happens during a catastrophe, such as war, natural disasters or pandemics. I remember the New York City blackout of 1977 and the looting and arson that ensued under the cloak of darkness.

Criminals will take advantage of a protest, a utilities blackout or any other opportunity that presents. Looting is never acceptable under any circumstance.

Living in isolation continues to mean live-streaming at the church. For many pastors like myself, this is new and kind of awkward. One of my parishioners sent in a photo of me preaching on his TV. I did get a bit of a laugh out of this “gift,” a moment of much needed humor during a very serious moment in our history.

The Lunch Together Soup Kitchen continues to serve hot meals throughout the pandemic, from the alley beside the church. We really look forward to getting back in the church to make those home-cooked meals everyone enjoys. Many thanks to both Killy’s and Frackelton’s who each donated meals over a four-week period, choosing one day per week. This was incredibly generous, and the guests really enjoyed it. The soup kitchen saved substantial funds through not having to purchase meals to hand out.

I pray you are all well, and that some of you have been able to get back to work.

I would like to say a final thank you to all the workers we never knew were so essential until our very lives depended on it — medical workers, store clerks, delivery drivers, restaurant workers, transport drivers and home help assistants.

May God be with you until we meet again.