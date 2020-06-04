SHERIDAN — Ryan Sullivan has a short resume when it comes to coaching experience but brings years of gym time and a strong set of mentors with him as he takes over as head coach of the Sheridan High School girls basketball program.

Sullivan, a 2012 graduate of Sidney High School in Sidney, Montana, has two years of assisting varsity programs. After graduating from the University of Montana Western in 2018, he coached one year at Cut Bank High School in Montana — spending most of his time with the boys program and one month with the girls program — and the past season as an assistant for the boys program at Natrona County High School in Casper.

Being an assistant provided Sullivan an opportunity to look more from the outside and observe the programs. It was a good experience for him to have, Sullivan said.

Sheridan High School Activities Director Don Julian said he is not worried about Sullivan’s lack of coaching experience because of his extensive experience around the game of basketball and around good coaches.

Sullivan is not a stranger to being in a gym. In middle school, both his parents — mom Sandy Selvig Sullivan and dad Rollie Sullivan — were varsity coaches at Sidney High School. After school, he would walk to the high school gym to watch practices, sometimes running scout team against the girls varsity team for his mom. Four hours were spent at practices some afternoons, and with basketball season — not including offseason open gyms — stretching from November through March, Sullivan racked up a lot of hours of gym time.

“Being in a gym that long, you learn to appreciate it and it is something that is just a part of you,” Sullivan said. “I could not imagine not being in the gym this winter and not being able to go to practice. This is only my second year with the title of coach but I have been prepared for this as long as I can remember.”

Everyone does not have the opportunity to watch practice all the time, Sullivan said. He knows he is not a great coach at this point in his life but he has seen what it looks like.

Rollie Sullivan was inducted to the Montana Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2015 and his mom played at the University of Montana in college, Sullivan said.

Sullivan said he can also pick the brain of his uncle Robin Selvig if he has any questions. Selvig amassed more than 800 wins as the coach of the women’s program at the University of Montana.

“It is those resources that will really help me out this year,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan and his team qualified for the NAIA national tournament and played under Steve Keller at Montana Western. Keller coached at Montan Western for 11 seasons and made the tournament eight times.

Sullivan said he will have Julian as another resource while he develops and builds his first varsity program. Julian said he will help Sullivan build a coaching staff.

“He brings incredible energy to the program right now and will create real excitement for new ideas and fresh ideas,” Julian said.

Part of becoming a good head coach is creating ownership in the program. Julian said this is accomplished by Sullivan explaining his vision well and giving ownership to the assistant coaches and athletes.

It will not be his program but the girls’ program, Sullivan said.

“I think that in any good program is that the players own it and operate it; hand the reigns over to them,” Sullivan said. “Obviously I want to facilitate the best I can and give them all the knowledge that I can hand down to them. At the end of the day, it is going to be a player program. If it is not a player program, I do not want to really be involved in it anyway. I think the most important thing is you delegate the responsibility to the people that deserve it and let them operate.”

Sharing in ownership is a valuable element of building a program and by providing ownership, those involved will work harder, Julian said.

The Lady Broncs will hang their hat on the defensive side of the ball. Sullivan took pride in his own defense and has learned through his years around basketball a good defense is needed to win games. Growing up in a house that did a lot of run and jump pressing, Sullivan expects his team to “draw a line in the sand” play strong man-to-man defense and compete.

Sullivan does not know his full offensive philosophy yet. As he works with the team more he will figure out what they will do on the offensive side of the ball and will have his offensive game plan determined by July. Summer workouts began this week for the Lady Broncs.