SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1700 block North Main Street, 4:50 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1100 block Avoca Court, 8:29 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Medical, 400 block Smith Street, 12:14 a.m.

• Medical, 5900 block Coffeen Avenue, 12:44 a.m.

• Medical, 50 block West 12th Street, 3:18 a.m.

• Medical, 1800 block Kennedy Street, 8:24 a.m.

• Billings transfer, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 9:45 a.m.

• Trauma, 2600 block West Fifth Street, 11:36 a.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 1:20 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 2:30 p.m.

• Trauma, 700 block Monte Vista Street, 4:22 p.m.

• Medical, 1700 block North Main Street, 4:51 p.m.

• Medical, 2300 block North Main Street, 5:43 p.m.

• Trauma, Washington Park and Carlin Street, 5:51 p.m.

• Billings transfer, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 8:07 p.m.

• Trauma, 5900 block Coffeen Avenue, 6:33 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 6:44 p.m.

• Medical, 1100 block Avoca Court, 8:29 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Driving under influence, Fifth Street, 1:41 a.m.

• Child abuse cold, Jackson Avenue, 8:19 a.m.

• Alarm, College Meadow Drive, 8:32 a.m.

• Damaged property, Commercial Avenue, 9:51 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Marion Street, 10:05 a.m.

• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 10:29 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Adair Avenue, 10:31 a.m.

• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 10:32 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Adair Avenue, 10:39 a.m.

• Welfare check, Circle Drive, 10:47 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Highland Avenue, 11:31 a.m.

• Robbery alarm, Sugarland Drive; City Brew, 12:22 p.m.

• Drug other, Coffeen Avenue, 12:29 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Exeter Avenue, 12:59 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Sherman Avenue, 1:28 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Monte Vista Street, 1:35 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:58 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Coffeen Avenue, 2:15 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:28 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:29 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:37 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Frackleton Street, 2:41 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Demple Street, 2:42 p.m.

• Sale of tobacco to minor, Coffeen Avenue, 3:12 p.m.

• Missing person, Coffeen Avenue, 3:31 p.m.

• Accident, Brooks Street, 4:29 p.m.

• Sale of tobacco to minor, North Main Street, 4:47 p.m.

• Animal found, East Mountain View Drive, 5:17 p.m.

• Public intoxication, Coffeen Avenue, 5:50 p.m.

• Drug activity, Dana Avenue, 6:10 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, East Brundage Lane, 6:37 p.m.

• Gas theft, Coffeen Avenue, 7:29 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 7:44 p.m.

• Domestic, East Brundage Lane, 8:27 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Big Horn Avenue, 9:02 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, East Brundage Lane, 9:28 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Mydland Road, 9:40 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Suspicious person, Big Horn Meadows Drive, 12:03 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, Coffeen Avenue, 12:43 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Big Red Lane, Clearmont, 2:07 a.m.

• Assist agency, East Fifth Street and North Custer Street, 2:27 a.m.

• Livestock loose, Soldier Creek Road, mile marker 9, 8:05 a.m.

• Domestic disturbance, Tongue Canyon Road, mile marker 3.5, Dayton, 10:57 a.m.

• Welfare check, West Halbert Street, Ranchester, 10:57 a.m.

• Child abuse cold, Trish Drive, 12:48 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Misty Moon Lane, 2:50 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Pass Creek Road, mile marker 5, Dayton, 3:40 p.m.

• Found property, Red Grade Road, Story, 5:13 p.m.

• Domestic, Coffeen Avenue, 6:32 p.m.

• Breach of peace, Coffeen Avenue, 8:10 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 8:56 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Valley View Drive, 10:29 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Acme Road and Hidden Water Road, Ranchester, 11:11 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Jeremy J. Gill, 18, Sheridan, felony strangulation, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Daisy R. Hansen, 21, Ranchester, driving under influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Joshua L. Noleman, 39, Gillette, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Brandie T. Roland, 30, Casper, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Daniel J. Shippy, 37, Gillette, leave accident/other vehicle, careless driving, driving under influence, interference with officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 60

Female inmate count: 12

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 4

Number of releases for Wednesday: 1