CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department invites anglers to celebrate Free Fishing Day Saturday.

Each year, WGFD designates the first Saturday of National Boating and Fishing Week as a free fishing day when anyone can fish in Wyoming — Wind River Reservation and Yellowstone National Park excluded — without a fishing license.

All fishing regulations, creel and size limits, gear restrictions and stream closures remain in effect. Anglers can review the regulations online before heading out.

“Free Fishing Day is a great time to kick off summer fishing or take up fishing as a new hobby,” said Alan Osterland, WGFD chief of fisheries. “If you need some tips to start off, the WGFD YouTube page offers several how-to videos.”

WGFD encourages anglers to practice social distancing while outdoors and while traveling to and from their fishing location.