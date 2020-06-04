CHEYENNE — Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael K. Davis, who serves as Chairman of the Judicial Nominating Commission, announced today the commission has completed its consideration of all who have expressed interest in the position of Circuit Judge of the Second Judicial District.

Pursuant to Article 5, § 4 of the Wyoming Constitution, the Judicial Nominating Commission submitted three nominees for the position to Gov. Mark Gordon for his consideration.

Nominees include Stuart S. Healy III, Dona Playton and Robert J. Sanford.

Healy is a local Sheridan attorney. Gordon has 30 days to appoint one of these three nominees to serve as the new circuit judge.

Current members of the Judicial Nominating Commission are three lawyers elected by the Wyoming State Bar: Anna Reeves Olson of Casper, Gay Woodhouse of Cheyenne and Katherine Strike of Lander; and three non-lawyers appointed by the governor: Rosie Berger of Big Horn, Gudrid Espenscheid of Big Piney and Paul Scherbel of Afton.