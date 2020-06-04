Business owners have found themselves struggling to find their way in current economic circumstances. Whether due to health orders or the lower likelihood of area residents heading out in public, we all have had to make adjustments.

Some of those have included curbside service and delivery — even from retail shops. Other options included expanding websites to include e-commerce, apps to place food and drink orders without entering a building and new offerings to accommodate and address issues customers face.

Now, though, as businesses reopen, the primary challenge has shifted from public health orders — which still play a large role in our community — to coping in a down economy.

Luckily, Sheridan businesses owners know this territory. They’ve been here before. As many local leaders have bemoaned, our state has become accustomed to booms and busts in our economy. This one, while still connected, isn’t fully related to the energy industry.

While consumer confidence has increased slightly since its March low, reports from last week indicate that consumers remain concerned about their financial aspects.

“While the decline in confidence appears to have stopped for the moment, the uneven path to recovery and potential second wave are likely to keep a cloud of uncertainty hanging over consumers’ heads,” Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at The Conference Board, said in a statement reported by CNBC.

As folks eagerly stretch outside for summer, despite cancellations of activities and events, they are looking for things to do.

Now is the chance for our local businesses to show just how innovative they can be. Each of us faces an uphill road. One lesson from running that I’ve learned is that while some runners use hills as a chance to walk, regain their breath and regroup, others see hills as another chance to leave their competition behind.

When faced with challenges, it’s easy to lean on how things have always been done. But that phrase, as I’ve said many times before, is one of the most dangerous — and annoying — to utter in business.

Businesses, their owners, managers and staff, always must adapt to changing circumstances. Whether that means adapting to new technology, economic circumstances, competition or consumer needs, businesses must learn and adapt.

Luckily, most Sheridan businesses have those abilities. So many have offered new, exciting ways to serve locals. Despite the struggles we all face, I’m excited to witness the innovation that results.