Despite setbacks, look forward

Re: Cannot ignore impact of losses

Over the past few weeks our community has been continually hit with news that has left us disappointed and discouraged. These events encompass the recent canceling of our local WYO Rodeo, the news of almost 100 local jobs lost in the mining industry, the estimated $1.5 billion deficit in the Wyoming state budget and more.

The impact reaches every individual in our community, and the repercussion will be felt well into the future. In the midst of the loss that our community is feeling, Whitney encourages you to look forward.

As we move forward in this time of crisis, Whitney is committed to helping our community recover and thrive. The changes that are occurring with bring new technology and opportunity that will require new educational strategies to inform and educate our community for successful outcomes. We will continue to provide funding to Sheridan College to keep our local educational opportunities in place. We encourage you to take advantage of our interest-free student loan program to further your own education.

While the traditional school year next fall will look different for all of us, Whitney is here to help you pursue your educational goals. As we anticipate more distance learning to become available this may be an excellent opportunity to seek out personal and professional growth. More than 100 years ago, E.A. Whitney knew education could propel a community onward and never is this truer than in challenging times.

While the losses currently endured by our community are real and we cannot ignore their impact, we encourage you to see this as a chance to move forward. We know brighter and better days always return and Whitney is here to help you today, and in the future, during these uncertain times.

Roy Garber

Board president,

Whitney Benefits