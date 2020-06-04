By Sarah Pridgeon, Sundance Times via Wyoming News Exchange

SUNDANCE — The age of mineral wealth may be at an end for the state of Wyoming. The latest CREG report shows a severe drop in revenue over the next couple of years thanks to a huge decline in income from coal, oil and natural gas, and Senator Ogden Driskill warns that it may not be temporary.

“It’s going to be a very difficult two years — and it could be permanent. COVID-19 accelerated it and made it worse, but the real truth is that we were in a structural decline before it hit,” the senator said.

“Coal was already declining, oil and gas were doing alright but they weren’t wild, we had big problems with our power plants. A lot of these issues are overtime structural issues that have been there and it’s just that the chicken has come to roost.” This sentiment was echoed by Governor Mark Gordon last week during a press conference.

“It is true that these [problems] existed before COVID-19, but COVID-19 has exacerbated these problems and brought them into sharp focus,” he said. “It is also clear that we cannot cut our way completely to solving this problem.”

State leadership no longer has a choice, Driskill says: the time has come to act. The latest projections show that revenue has lagged behind the state’s biennial budget by between $1.4 and $1.7 billion. To put that figure in perspective, the senator points out that it represents around half the general fund budget, or the equivalent of eliminating the salary and benefits of every state employee outside of education, or of completely eliminating the Department of Health.

“We’re already rebounding a little so probably, as things often are, it’s not quite as bleak as it looks on the surface,” he said. However, if nothing is done to correct the current course, he continues, the state will have zero dollars left in savings at the end of this biennium.

As is always the case, Wyoming will have two options to solve its financial woes: to cut the amount being spent, or to generate more revenue to replace what has been lost. Driskill believes the time has come to call for the Department of Education to play its part.

“The real question is going to be, do we do something with education at this point? Education has taken to this point virtually no cuts in the last ten years,” he says.

“They’ve taken some cuts to their [salary] increase, but they’ve taken no actual cuts. Their employment has gone up by massive amounts…”