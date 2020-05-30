SHERIDAN — Goose Creek Transit plans to resume operations of the Sheridan Shuttle fixed route service Monday. The following changes have been implemented to minimize exposure to COVID-19:

• Bus capacity will be limited to no more than four riders at a time to maintain social distancing. High contact surfaces will be disinfected hourly.

• All surfaces will be disinfected nightly.

• All riders are highly encouraged to wear face masks (properly covering nose and mouth).

The route and time schedule will remain the same as before and thanks to many generous supporters, the ride is still fare free.

For the safety of riders and drivers, please do not ride the bus if you have any symptoms of COVID- 19.

For more information, call Goose Creek Transit at 307-675-RIDE (7433).