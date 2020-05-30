SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors Committee wants everyone in the community to “Live Life Local!” and to help do that, they will be giving away $50 in Chamber Bucks each weekday June 1-12.

Chamber Bucks is a gift check program provided by the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce. Chamber Bucks are used just like cash at most Chamber member businesses. To see which businesses are Chamber members, see the Chamber Membership Directory at www.sheridanwyomingchamber.org.

The Ambassadors’ Giveaway kicks off the Chamber’s “Live Life Local” campaign, which encourages the community to “Think Sheridan County First” when doing business, recreating and more.

“We want the community to take advantage of everything Sheridan County has to offer,” Chamber CEO Dixie Johnson said. “The Chamber Ambassadors have very generously donated a portion of their funds raised to give away Chamber Bucks so folks can spend locally and, in return, help boost our economy and local businesses who have suffered tremendously during the pandemic. Through ‘Live Life Local’ we want to show that Sheridan County has nearly everything we need right here…recreation, education, entertainment, shopping, dining, business services, manufacturing, craftsmanship and more.”

To be entered into each day’s giveaway, listen daily for the key word on local radio stations 93.7 The Coyote, Z-94 FM or Magic 102.3. Once you’ve got the key word, text it in to the number announced for your chance at $50 in Chamber Bucks. For more information, contact the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce at 307-672-2485.