SHERIDAN — With the right weather conditions over the next few weeks, this summer could turn out to be a “Goldilocks” season in Sheridan County — one with just enough water.

“It feels as if we will have a fairly mild season, and we haven’t heard of any high stream flows or out-of-banks waters,” said Andrew Cassiday, district conservationist with the National Resources Conservation Services.

This week, the National Weather Service Office in Billings issued a hydrological outlook statement for Sheridan County due to unseasonably warm temperatures forecasted through Monday.

The warm-up will produce temperatures in the 80- to 90-degree range in the Sheridan area, resulting in overnight temperatures remaining well above freezing from 8,000 feet and above. This will accelerate snowmelt run-off and increase stream flows along rivers and streams emerging from the mountains. Flooding is not expected but stream levels and stream flows will increase. The NWS advised that people prepare for changing conditions and remain aware of their surroundings, especially in the foothills of the Bighorns.

“Use caution when near (or in) flowing water, especially in low-lying areas,” the NWS said.

Cassiday said this spring follows a pattern called “bank-full flow,” which is typical two out of three years. In a bank-full year, water naturally carries out maintenance work on river channels.

“Water fills the channel entirely, but isn’t up out of the channel,” Cassiday said. “And we could use a ‘Goldilocks’ sort of year.”

Last year, 3-8 inches of rain around Memorial Day led to significant flooding in Sheridan County, especially around Ranchester.

“Last year, we had low elevation snow and then we got rain on top of it. Particularly when the soil is saturated, that is when we have the worst flooding events,” Cassiday said. While some new snow accumulated late this spring, it was not substantial enough to cause concern, and the snow in the foothills has been melting faster than the high elevation snow.

“By the averages, we’re sitting very near average on both of the Sheridan County drainages, the Tongue and the Powder,” Cassiday said. “It looks to be a fairly typical melt pattern this year, which is, bottom of the mountain to the top of the mountain, as it warms up. That’s a good thing when it happens slowly, because it means that we have sustained stream flows that are more manageable and less destructive in a flooding sense, but also for agricultural use, it means that those flows will last longer through the summer, if we can hang on to that high-elevation snow as long as we can.”

Jeff Goats, state soil scientist with the USDA-NRCS in Wyoming and manager for the state’s snow survey program, said that as of May 26, SnoTel sites associated with the Bighorn River drainage were measuring 102%.

According to the streamflow forecasts NRCS did for the Bighorn River Basin, streamflows at the Boysen Reservoir Inflow, Greybull River near Meeteese, and Bighorn River at Kane for the period of May through September are a bit below average at 93%, 87% and 90%, respectively. The streamflow forecast for Shell Creek near Shell will be average at 100%.

“Factors such as warmer than normal spring temperatures, rain on snow events, or longer periods of below normal temperatures can affect the streamflow forecasts,” Goats said.

Goats said that he can’t speak to the quality of hay based on runoff, but would assume that a normal or above normal quantity of snowmelt runoff would increase hay yields significantly versus lower runoff or depleted storage of summertime water.

Bruce Edwards, emergency management coordinator for Sheridan County, said that based on color-coded maps put out by the National Weather Service in Billings, by mid-summer, conditions might actually be slightly drier than normal.

“We didn’t have the snow depths we had last year, and no significant rain events,” he said. “From a forecasting standpoint, this is going to be a normal year and certainly not the exceptional event that we had last year around Memorial Day.”

Nonetheless, Edwards said that his office prepares for flooding events — and dry weather later in the summer — every year. The first is an automated stream and rain gauge system implemented by the city of Sheridan and Sheridan County that measures water levels at six sites, four of which are on the face of the mountains or in the low-lying foothills of the Bighorns. The second thing the county does, he said, is manage self-filling sandbagging sites at various locations around the county.

“Normally we operate on a self-serve basis. Citizens come in, they bring their own shovels and fill their own sandbags at various locations around the county,” Edwards said.

This year, though, the county has pre-filled, unused sandbags left from last year’s flooding at the county shop.

“As a result of last year’s event, we have sandbags that are leftover and under cover at the county shop. Those are already filled, unused,” Edwards said.