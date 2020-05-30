SHERIDAN — Many event hosts complementing Rodeo Week activities have also canceled annual events in conjunction with this weeks’ announcement of a canceled Sheridan WYO Rodeo for 2020, with hopes of rescheduling or finding alternative options for crucial fundraisers for nonprofit organizations in Sheridan.

While several decisions are still on hold — like those of the Bob King Memorial Roping, Kiwanis duck race and all events potentially gathering more than the allotted 250 at the Big Horn Equestrian Center, like the Rodeo Week tailgate party and the 4th of July fireworks festivities — some have been officially canceled.

The street dance typically held on Main Street Friday and Saturday nights of Rodeo Week has been officially called off, The Pony Grill and Bar’s Grant Pedigo said Friday.

Bed races have also been canceled, Sheridan Media’s Jim Schellinger confirmed Friday.

The pancake breakfast hosted Friday morning before the parade of Rodeo Week has been canceled, Boy Scouts of America local troop representative Chris Williams told The Sheridan Press Friday. Williams said although the traditional form of the event has been canceled, troop leaders are looking into different options to potentially host an alternative fundraiser for the Boy Scout members.

Organizers of the Sneakers and Spurs Rodeo Run were unavailable Friday to confirm cancellation or continuation of the race, as was a representative for the bed races.

The Press will update with further event information as decisions are made by organizers.