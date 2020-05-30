SHERIDAN — Filing closed at 5 p.m. today for Sheridan County primary elections, with a few filing on the final day. The primary election will be held Aug. 18 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Shawn Day filed for one of three, four-year Sheridan City Council positions; Dennis Fox filed for Wyoming House of Representatives District 51; and Ken Pendergast filed for Wyoming Representative for District 29.

The total list of candidates with accompanying contact information can be seen on the Sheridan County Elections website. The complete list participating in the primary election are as follows:

Sheridan City Mayor (one, four-year position)

• Roger Miller

• Richard Bridger

Sheridan City Council (three, four-year positions)

• Drew Davis

• Spencer Kuzara

• Steven Brantz

• Kristen Jennings

• Thomas M. Kelly

• Shawn Day

Dayton Town Council (two, four-year positions)

• Christopher Smith

• Roberta Billingsley

• Laurie Walters-Clark

Ranchester Town Council (two, four-year positions)

• Jeffrey Barron

Sheridan County Commission (two, four-year positions)

• Lonnie J. Wright

• Bryan A. Helferich

• Chad J. Saeler

• Tom Ringley

• Ward A. Cotton

Local U.S. Senator candidate

• Bryan E. Miller, Sheridan

Local U.S. House of Representative candidate

• Blake Stanley, Banner

Senate District 22

• Dave Kinskey

Representative District 29

• Ken Pendergraft

• Mark Kinner

Representative District 30

• John Heyneman

• Mark Jennings

Representative District 40

• Barry Crago

• Richard Tass

Representative District 51

• Cyrus Western

• Dennis Fox

Voters may register at the polls on primary election day or preregister by Aug. 3 at 5 p.m. Discover your polling location by contacting the Sheridan County Elections office or looking up your home address on the Sheridan County GIS map.