Members of rodeo boards across the state recently found themselves in a no-win situation. Whether they decided to move forward with their large events planned for 2020 or opted to cancel, a portion of the community would be angry.

Earlier this week, in speaking with a member of the Sheridan WYO Rodeo board, he noted that “50% of people will want to see the WYO go on no matter what and 50% would never forgive us if we didn’t cancel.”

In the end, for both the health of the community and the health of the event itself, the Sheridan WYO Rodeo board made the right choice.

As with organizers of other events and even business owners trying to find the best path forward, decisions regarding whether to “reopen” weigh heavily. The balance between finances, business sustainability, community economy and public health has proven precarious.

Some community members have no mercy for such decision makers. They criticize, rebuke and chastise those faced with impossible choices, presenting themselves as health experts and top-notch business executives overnight. The state health officer and the governor’s office did not force the cancellation of such events, but rodeo boards did consult with and listen to state leaders as experts in their fields.

As Tom Hirsig, Cheyenne Frontier Days president and CEO, said during Wednesday’s news conference, “We are entertainment planners, not health specialists, unlike most everyone on Facebook today.”

Worse than loyal fans holding a grudge due to one year’s cancellation would be risking all that has been built over the last nine decades.

Sheridan WYO Rodeo volunteers have dedicated themselves to growing and bettering the event. They’ve given back to the community in the form of fairground improvements and providing a big economic boost to local businesses. If that progress were lost — whether due to lack of financial support or an experience less than fans expect — the community would certainly never forgive the leaders of that event.

Members of the Sheridan WYO Rodeo board and all volunteers who help make the event possible work throughout the year to plan the event. They deserve our thanks for all of the work they’ve put into past events, the event we all hoped would take place in 2020 and the work we know they’ll put into the Sheridan WYO Rodeo in 2021.

We tip our hats to you, cowboys and cowgirls. Thank you for protecting our citizens and the future of our most cherished Sheridan tradition.