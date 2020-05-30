Have you had the pleasure of enjoying the wisdom from the book “All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten”? My kindergarten experience was a daily wonder because I was sure my teacher was the most beautiful, kindest, sweetest teacher in the whole world. Thank you Mrs. Holmden, at Highland Park Elementary, for that experience.

This book enlightens you with lessons such as:

Share everything.

Play fair.

Put things back where you found them.

Clean up your own mess.

Don’t take things that aren’t yours.

Say you are sorry.

Wash your hands before you eat.

Flush.

Warm cookies and cold milk are good for you.

We have been living in uncommon times. Of course, the primary thing on our minds is the health and safety of ourselves, our families, our neighbors and all the essential workers who inspire us each day. The situation we find ourselves in certainly has the opportunity for lessons. I suspect most of us have learned important lessons during the pandemic. Here are a few of mine.

1. Creative thinking can be….well, creative. Perhaps you have engaged a higher level of imagination and creativity by not having the ability to immediately run to the store. Maybe an ingredient in a recipe or a home repair? A new project or an old project that’s been ignored?

2. There is light even in the darkest times. A quote from Mr. Rogers, television icon, “When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers.’ You will always find people who are helping.” To this day, especially in times of disaster, I remember my mother’s words and I am always comforted by realizing that there are still so many helpers — so many caring people in this world. The helpers are everywhere — and don’t forget to look in the mirror.

3. That some things really don’t matter. Haircuts, eating out at your favorite restaurant, not being able to do your shopping with your family certainly felt like a nuisance we were required to adjust to.

4. That some things really do matter. We were fortunate to be around a lot of my family during this time of crisis but there was still the deep longing to see those family members we didn’t have access to — a longing to see other people. I noticed this immediately at our Zoom conference calls with the Member Service Staff at the Y. Faces lit up when each staff person’s face popped up on the screen. It was just plain good to see others and interact. You also notice more people waving and saying hi when you are out for a walk or errand.

5. That I may have more than I truly need. Knowing that I would be unable to have access to many things taken for granted left me thinking….do I really need everything that I previously thought I did? My list of essential items is much shorter than it was 3 months ago.

6. That it is OK to be still.

7. That others have wonderful gifts to share. We have all seen the remarkable gifts that caregivers of all types are providing, and we are so grateful for their efforts. We may have previously not recognized the good work of teachers, grocery store stockers, truck drivers, toilet paper suppliers, and the like. Everyone has value and everyone contributes.

8. That people, divided in, so many ways, do have the ability to work together to face a common challenge. It’s unfortunate that it has taken a crisis to bring this out, but nonetheless it is uplifting to see people thinking and working together.

These are uncommon times, for sure. There are many more lessons. I imagine you have many of your own. The pandemic will end at some time and we will likely go back to a way of life that resembles our pre-pandemic lives. I hope we will remember these lessons when that time is here.

sandy sare is program director of Sheridan County YMCA.