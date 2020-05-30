‘Thank you’ all around

Re: Efforts of essential workers

I am blessed beyond measure. I work every day with heroes!

They are not only the frontline workers, truckers, housekeepers or store clerks who one hears about daily, though I am extremely grateful and thankful for all those people.

They are the heroes of Sheridan! The people I commonly refer to as the “unspoken of” essentials, the everyday superheroes, the many individuals and businesses that provide services behind the scenes. The people who have gone to work every day without special recognition. Thank you!

The workers at the schools, businesses and restaurants who provided free or reduced meals for our community. Thank you! The numerous volunteers who give countless hours to distribute meals, in a safe manner, to our isolated elderly population or to the ones who were quarantined at home due to illness. Many who have volunteered continue to do so. Thank you!

The folks who made decisions and requested we wear face coverings, not so much for our protection but for the others we serve. Thank you! It has provided me a tiny bit of knowledge — of what the health care workers suffer through wearing masks 24/7. I cannot even begin to imagine the pain and suffering that has occurred in the heavily populated areas.

The people who have attempted to abide by the social distancing requests. Thank you!

The people who have screened us daily as we come to work, even as much as it seemed somewhat a bother at times (more for you, when the weather was inclement). You have helped keep us safe. Thank you!

To this generous community that has donated so much in material goods, financially, and food to help those unable to obtain (or even find) necessary items. The donations continue. Thank you!

The heroes are many in Sheridan and they all deserve a big thank you!

It isn’t over yet. Rest assured that Sheridan will never stop giving to the members of our community, that is what makes Sheridan one of the best places to live on earth.

What a blessing it is to reside here! Thank you all!

Elisabeth Starr Zanger

Sheridan

Correcting mischaracterizations

Re: PRBRC purpose

As chair of its board of directors, I wish to correct the mischaracterization of the Powder River Basin Resource Council as it was portrayed in Tom Laya’s letter (May 23, The Sheridan Press).

PRBRC was founded in 1973 to advocate for the responsible development of Wyoming’s energy resources. To that end we seek to assure the protection of the state’s air, land and water quality, sustainable agricultural practices and healthy, vibrant communities. For the past 47 years we have not wavered in that commitment. We welcome industries which follow both the letter and the spirit of state and federal laws and guidelines. And we seek to hold accountable those which do not.

We have over 2,000 members who help to support us financially, as well as through their hard work and community service. We have never been offered, nor do we directly take, contributions from billionaires such as George Soros.

We welcome new ideas to help bolster and diversify Wyoming’s economy. Indeed, we have been among the first to advocate for a robust, diverse economic plan for our state, as it was becoming clear that state coffers would soon suffer the loss of international coal markets. We welcome new industries which seek to enhance our treasured environment and state resources and communities. And we seek to hold accountable those who would merely exploit them.

Marcia Westkott

Sheridan