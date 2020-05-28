SHERIDAN — Sheridan Troopers fell in its first home opener against the Gillette Roughriders 12-0. Gillette hung crooked numbers on the Troopers in the first three innings, scoring four runs in each inning.

Troopers head coach Ben Phillips told his team following the game to show up ready to play. He could see the lack of preparation prior to the game, and the Troopers found themselves in a hole early, giving up eight runs in the first two innings.

The team struggled at batting and finding the strike zone said shortstop Jacob Boint. The team needs to reset and bounce back from the game.

As a team, the Troopers need to focus before the game and have the intent to win. Improved mentality and knowing hard work produces success will help Sheridan start games strong. Boint said he believes the team is capable of success and need to be ready to compete for the entire day once they reach the baseball diamond.

Digging out of an eight-run deficit is hard early in the season, Phillips said. The Troopers had an opportunity to regain points going against a Gillette pitcher that was throwing a lot of fastballs but recorded only three hits in the game.

Sheridan made contact with the ball, but multiple times the contact led to slow ground balls easily fielded by Gillette, resulting in easy outs. Sheridan batters extended out too much and needed to compress their swings to gain more power, that way when they make contact, the ball travels somewhere instead of making it easy for the fielders, Phillips said.

Sheridan’s first scoring opportunity came in the second inning. Dalton Nelson recorded a single base hit. Michael Greer hit a short grounder to the Roughriders’ shortstop, but a wild throw to first base for the final out of the inning allowed Nelson to reach third and Greer to reach second base. Runners were left in scoring position after Justice Rees was struck out to end the inning.

The Troopers had another opportunity in the fifth inning to get on the board, but Nelson was tagged out at home to end the game.

A more aggressive mindset in the box and not being afraid to swing at fastballs early in the count will help the team offensively, Boint said.

Trevor Stowe started on the mound for the Troopers, allowing four runs in the first inning. Brock Steel replaced Stowe in the second inning.

Steel started the third inning by striking out the first batter then walking the next five batters.

Gillette scored two runs off of wild pitches, allowing runners to steal home.

Stowe and Steel received a majority of their playing time on the Sheridan Jets last season and helped the team to a state title. Both players are still in the learning phase, Phillips said. He knows both players are going to work hard and need to not be afraid to throw strikes.

Phillips said he went through the same timidness as a young player. Both players will learn how to be bulldogs on the mound.

Jace Skovgard earned the final two outs after replacing Steel and did not give up any runs in the final two innings.

Phillips said Skovgard did a good job of attacking the strike zone and was not intimidated on the mound. He was aggressive and not afraid of contact, the defense cannot create outs if every batter is walked. The team had too many walks in the first game.

The game was called after five innings of play.

Sheridan lost the second game 14-1.

The Troopers travel to Cody Friday for a doubleheader, with games scheduled for 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.