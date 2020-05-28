SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Activated fire alarm, 2100 block Sugarland Drive, 10:12 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• No calls available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Threats cold, West Works Street, 6:04 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, North Gould Street, 9:34 a.m.

• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 10:53 a.m.

• Dog at large, North Main Street, 11:32 a.m.

• Parking complaint, South Main Street,

• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 11:41 a.m.

• Dispute all other, North Main Street, 12:22 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Park, 1:05 p.m.

• Records only, North Main Street, 1:25 p.m.

• Animal incident, Papago Drive, 1:34 p.m.

• Dog at large, South Badger Street, 1:51 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:52 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:53 p.m.

• Illegal parking, East Brundage Street, 2:19 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:22 p.m.

• Welfare check, 12th Street, 2:33 p.m.

• Suspicious person, South Main Street, 2:54 p.m.

• Animal incident, Papago Drive, 4:01 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 4:01 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:10 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, Bellevue Avenue, 5:19 p.m.

• Welfare check, South Thurmond Avenue, 7:09 p.m.

• Neighborhood dispute, Fourth Avenue East, 7:45 p.m.

• Animal found, West 12th Street, 7:55 p.m.

• Theft cold, West Timberline Drive, 9:19 p.m.

• Death notification, Smith Street, 10 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Beaver Street, 10:38 p.m.

• Harassment, West 12th Street, 10:47 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:52 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Damaged property, Big Goose Road, 10:54 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 10:56 a.m.

• Disturbance, Fish Hatchery Road, banner, 8:34

• Threats cold, Fifth Street and Main Street, 10:06 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Acme Road, mile marker 1, Ranchester, 10:25 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Marshal Hankinson, 32, Billings, Montana, possession of controlled substance/pill or capsule form, possession of controlled substance/plant form, possession of controlled substance/powder or crystal form, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Jade Robison, 24 Billings, Montana, possession of controlled substance/plant form, possession of controlled substance/powder or crystal form, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 50

Female inmate count: 11

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 0

Number of releases for Wednesday: 0