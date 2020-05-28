UCROSS — In the past three months, Ucross artist alumni have received an unusually high number of high-profile, prestigious honors and awards, including the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction to Colson Whitehead and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama to Michael R. Jackson.

Jackson’s win for his musical, “A Strange Loop,” marked only the 10th time a musical has won in the drama category in the 102-year history of the Pulitzer Prizes. Whitehead’s win was also historic, as it marked his second Pulitzer Prize, placing the author in a rare group of two-time winners, including William Faulkner and John Updike.

Six Ucross alumni received Guggenheim Fellowships in a variety of disciplines, including choreography, film/video, drama/performing arts, fine arts and fiction from the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation. Six drama alumni received Lucille Lortel Award nominations (with one win), and two visual artists were named Pollock-Krasner grant recipients from the Pollock-Krasner Foundation. One writer won a prestigious Whiting Award, and the Library of Congress reappointed Joy Harjo to a second term as the U.S. Poet Laureate. For a full list of award recipients, see below.

“It has been a quiet yet challenging spring everywhere, no less for artists and arts organizations. So it was extremely exciting to see the national awards roll in for Ucross alumni in literature, the visual arts, and the performing arts,” said Sharon Dynak, president and executive director of Ucross. “This is important recognition for the artists and it also underscores how meaningful artistic creativity is to the world.

“The mission of our residency program – located on a 20,000-acre ranch in northeast Wyoming — is to support individual creators with space and time to work,” Dynak said. “Their time in Ucross bears amazing fruit in future years, and 2020 has been an especially fruitful year so far.”

The recent prizes, awards, and fellowships are among a long list of Ucross alumni achievements that include 13 Pulitzer Prizes, nine MacArthur “Genius” Awards, seven National Book Awards, including two winners in 2019, eight Tony Awards, 85 Guggenheim Fellowships, two Academy Awards, and many more. These distinguished honors — some of which have been awarded to works created in part at Ucross — serve as a testament to the power of the “time and space” and the High Plains experience Ucross provides.