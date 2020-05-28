SHERIDAN — The final HomeFest, a night of Facebook performances by some of Wyoming’s top singer-songwriters, will be held Friday.

What is being billed as the “Last HomeFest Concert (For Now)” will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. The singers will perform in their homes in mini-concerts that will be streamed on the Wyoming Singer-Songwriter Competition’s Facebook page, Wyoming Singer-Songwriters.

HomeFest was launched by the Wyoming Singer-Songwriter Competition in March as a way to provide Wyoming residents unable to get out of their homes to enjoy live music a chance to see live performances from around the state.

In each concert, four performers play for 30 to 40 minutes.

“We’ve got an incredibly diverse and talented bunch of singer-songwriters in Wyoming,” said Jon Gardzelewski, the organizer of the concerts. “We all thought that perhaps hearing some original Wyoming music would lift some spirits during this tough time.”

Below is the lineup for Friday’s HomeFest performance:

• YOTP, Cheyenne: Raw, original rock from the high plains.

• Eddie Delbridge, Rock Springs: Multi-generational, family-friendly music.

• Laura Mills, Laramie: A down-to-earth singer-songwriter.

• Joe Mayes, Laramie: Storytelling with a humorous twist.