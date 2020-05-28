SHERIDAN — Spring black bear season in hunt areas 3 and 4 closed May 24 at 12:30 p.m. The closed areas are located in the Bighorn Mountains.

The 2020 spring black bear hunting season closes for each hunt area or group of hunt areas when the female mortality limit is reached or on June 15, whichever comes first. The female limits are used to ensure that over-harvest of female bears does not occur. Black bear areas 3 and 4 have a combined quota of six females.

Black bear hunt areas 1 and 2 closed on May 20.

Bear hunters should call the Black Bear Mortality Limit Hotline at 1-800-264-1280 before going hunting to determine which hunt areas are open for hunting.

It is the hunter’s responsibility to confirm that the black bear hunt area he or she intends to hunt is open.

Hunters should check the black bear regulations for specific hunt area boundaries.

Any harvested black bear must be reported to a game warden, wildlife biologist or Game and Fish Regional Office within 72 hours of harvest.