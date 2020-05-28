Pondering a ‘new normal’

Re: Alternatives to citizen-responsive government

In the old Christmas movie “It’s a Wonderful Life” a distressed fellow tells his guardian angel that perhaps he should have never been born. The angel grants his wish, saying “You’ve now been given a great gift — a chance to see what the world would be like without you.”

Coronavirus gave Americans a chance to see what our country might be like if our constitutional republic and free market economy morphed into government by decree — rationing of health care, shortages of basic necessities, and government taking extraconstitutional steps such as labeling going to church or re-opening one’s business as “selfish,” while marijuana shops and abortion clinics are adjudicated as “essential.”

Venezuelans endure socialist rationing of scarce consumer goods and single payer health care. Sick people can’t get care and citizens can’t get routine procedures to prevent serious health issues. The government controls everything, including what people can buy and at what price. It also squelches speech, preferring to implement what the late Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan warned us about: “Ideological certainty easily degenerates into an insistence upon ignorance.” Arbitrary government control becomes the norm in such societies.

The American left has terrified young people with climate “models,” and now uses one-size-fits-all medical “models,” which treat smaller communities and New York City identically. People suffer needlessly so that leftwing politicians can take advantage of what Democrat House Majority Whip James Clyburn (and later, Joe Biden) called “a tremendous opportunity to restructure things to fit our vision.” Remember their old saying, “Never let a crisis go to waste.”

We now know the real priorities of the Democratic Party and its subservient media. Rather than focus federal relief effort on economic help to small businesses and the unemployed, Democrats concoct numerous “relief” bills consisting of trillions of dollars of leftwing initiatives they couldn’t pass in Congress under regular order, as well as providing “relief” funds to illegal aliens and money to rescue financially irresponsible blue states. The Democrat end game is obvious: the acquisition of political power, regardless of cost. It matters to them not a whit if a few eggs get broken as they make their socialist omelet.

Our ongoing economic dependence on China and the recent application of heavy-handed governmental action have given us a chance to see the alternative to small, citizen-responsive government. I hope this preview will stimulate us to proactive vigilance — an eternal requirement for safeguarding our republic.

Charles Cole

Sheridan