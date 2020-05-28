SHERIDAN — A weather warm-up may cause stream levels and flows to increase, but flooding is not expected at this time.

The National Weather Service Offices in Billings, Montana, and Riverton have issued hydrological outlook statements to include Sheridan County, due to unseasonably warm temperatures forecasted for later this week and extended until June 1.

This warm-up will produce temperatures in the 80-degree range in the Sheridan area, resulting in overnight temperatures remaining well above freezing at 8,000 feet and above. This accelerates snowmelt runoff and increases flows along rivers and streams emerging from the mountains.

Remain aware of your surroundings while recreating, and be prepared for changing conditions in the foothills. Use caution when near or in flowing water, especially in low-lying areas.