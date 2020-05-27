WYO rodeo, five others across state canceled

SHERIDAN — Gov. Mark Gordon, flanked by representatives of six of the largest rodeo events in the state, announced the cancellation of such events for the summer of 2020 in a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

Since early April, a statewide coalition including individual rodeo committees, professional rodeo leaders, the Wyoming Office of Tourism and the governor’s office have met to discuss if and how to host such events in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the end, though, it was unanimously decided that Sheridan WYO Rodeo, Thermopolis Cowboy Rendezvous, Cody Stampede, Central Wyoming Fair and PRCA Rodeo in Casper, Laramie Jubilee Days and Cheyenne Frontier Days would be canceled.

This would have marked the 90th anniversary of Sheridan WYO Rodeo, which has not been canceled since 1942 and 1943 due to World War II. Representatives of the Sheridan WYO Rodeo board said every possible option was considered to keep the events on the calendar for the summer tourism season.

“We came to the conclusion that it would be far too risky for our friends and neighbors to move forward this summer,” said Billy Craft, Sheridan WYO Rodeo president, in a press release. “This decision was not easily made. We understand the economic impact the WYO Rodeo has on our community. But we could not ignore the potential for serious health consequences or, equally as damaging, reversing the progress we’ve made in reopening local businesses.”

Each of the events, including the Sheridan WYO Rodeo, involve large crowds interacting in close contact over several days as they attend the rodeos themselves but also ancillary events like parades and concerts.

During the press conference, Gordon announced that outdoor gatherings of up to 250 people will be allowed with social distancing and increased sanitization measures in place effective June 1. While rodeo boards considered cutting events to reduce exposure, the press release stated, board members felt doing so would negatively affect the quality of experience attendees have spent building.

“We want to thank the many people, groups and organizations who help to produce the rodeo and related events throughout Rodeo Week,” said Zane Garstad, WYO Rodeo board vice president, in the press release. “Community businesses, rodeo fans, sponsors, WYO Rodeo Wranglers, Gold Buckle Club, Sheridan WYO Posse, WYO Rodeo Royalty, volunteers, contestants, contract personnel, vendors, city and state officials and multiple civic groups all take part in making the Sheridan WYO Rodeo happen. We couldn’t do this without you — and we’re looking forward to making the 2021 Sheridan WYO Rodeo the best yet.”

The WYO Rodeo board is working on alternative ways to celebrate rodeo this summer, including possibly broadcasting prior year’s events at local establishments.

The WYO Rodeo is offering 2020 ticket purchasers two options: a full refund or the ability to donate all or part of their purchase to the rodeo. All online ticket purchasers will receive an email from E-Tix within the next five days with more information.

Rodeo fans who purchased tickets with cash or check will be contacted by a WYO Rodeo board member within seven business days to help process refunds and donations.

