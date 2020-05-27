Outdoor gatherings up to 250 people to be permitted

Updated at 3:15 p.m.

SHERIDAN — Effective June 1, outdoor gatherings of up to 250 people will be allowed with social distancing and increased sanitization measures in place, announced Gov. Mark Gordon Wednesday afternoon.

The updated public health order allows for sporting events, rodeos and other outdoor events will be permitted to have up to 250 spectators in attendance, in addition to the event participants.

“It’s time we had the chance to enjoy summer,” Gordon said. “The ability to gather outdoors in larger groups will be good for Wyoming citizens, businesses and our communities as we enter the season. We are not out of the woods yet, though, so please use good judgement and don’t jeopardize yourself and others by acting recklessly. We want to keep moving forward.”

Hosts and organizers of these outdoor events are asked to screen staff for symptoms of COVID-19 and ensure adequate personal protective equipment is available. Food and beverage services at outdoor gatherings are required to follow the provision for restaurants outlined in public health order no. 1.

Indoor events and gatherings, other than religious gatherings and other exemptions listed in the order, will continue to be restricted to groups of 25 or fewer.

No significant changes are being made to the updated public health orders 1 (see here) and 3 (see here).

Editor’s note: A statewide coalition including individual rodeo committees, professional rodeo leaders, the Wyoming Office of Tourism and the governor’s office unanimously decided that Sheridan WYO Rodeo, Thermopolis Cowboy Rendezvous, Cody Stampede, Central Wyoming Fair and PRCA Rodeo in Casper, Laramie Jubilee Days and Cheyenne Frontier Days would be canceled. Read more.