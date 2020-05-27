CLEARMONT — Any student enrolled in Sheridan County School District 3 the past four decades was guaranteed an interaction with Janna Clabaugh, who taught physical education at the Clearmont K-12 School for the last 39 years. Clabaugh will retire after 40 years in education.

Teaching for 40 years is a huge accomplishment, no matter the size of the school district, said SCSD3 Superintendent Charles Auzqui. Anyone who teaches in a community for 40 years becomes a staple in the community, not just the school. Small schools are all about community.

SCSD3 is based around small ranching communities on the eastern side of Sheridan County. Clabaugh grew up on a small ranch and attended a small school. Married in 1980 after teaching in Gillette her first year out of college, Clabaugh moved to work on a ranch with her husband. She taught elementary PE in Clearmont the first four years for part-time work and became a full-time teacher during the 1985-1986 school year, taking over PE classes for junior high and high school students. She eventually added junior high and high school health to her list of classes.

Clabaugh’s ranching experience gave her insight to the students’ home life and understood the chores they had to complete once they returned home. Understanding their home life was huge in building relations with the students. Clabaugh and her students would ask how each others’ ranches were doing and would see students at brandings.

“I loved teaching K-12 because it is fun watching those kids grow throughout their years and not just physically but academically too,” Clabaugh said. “How they go from kids to adults once they leave. I think it is awesome to be able to see that.”

The junior high and high school students could be hard to motivate at times, while elementary students were cheerful and always ready for any activity.

Along with teaching, she coached track and field, volleyball and basketball at the junior high and high school levels.

Clabaugh said she built positive relationships with her students, still interacting with students from 30 years ago. She enjoyed being able to build connections with the students.

With SCSD3 full of ranching families, Clabaugh has taught the next generation of families. A third-generation never made it into her classroom.

“It made me wonder how old I was getting because I taught them and now I am teaching their kids,” Clabaugh said.

Through her years of teaching, Clabaugh saw many changes in the world of education. Grading scales went from percentages to standards-based grading, receiving a score of 1-4 on their assessments.

Paperwork increased as school systems rely more on assessments than teaching, she said. Teachers now must move on to the next assessment rather than teaching a subject to a student’s progress.

The biggest change came most recently with switching to virtual learning, which was a huge learning curve for Clabaugh. She had to figure out how to present online and meet with students in Google Classroom every day.

“It probably took me three times as long to prepare for these lessons that I never did for anything else,” Clabaugh said. “Part of it because I am not familiar with teaching online. I want to see the kids, I want to talk with them face to face and it was very difficult for me; it was not how I wanted to end my career.”

Auzqui said being able to make an impact on students for the last 40 years and adjusting to the changes in education is a remarkable achievement.

It was a privilege and honor to work with Clabaugh, and Auzqui is excited for her future, knowing if anyone earned retirement, it is Clabaugh.