SHERIDAN — A youth practice field is ready for use and the youth baseball field located southeast of the Big Horn schools campus will be available for practices by the end of the week, Carol Garber said in an update during the Sheridan County School District 1 Recreation District Board meeting Tuesday night.

Big Horn physical education classes will use the fields during the school year, potentially allowing staff to no longer water the lower grass field outside of track season, helping reduce costs.

Once crews complete the fields and remove heavy equipment, the board will research prices for gravel, which crews will install to create a road and parking lot for the fields. The parking lot will also be utilized during Big Horn High School football games. A state grant will cover costs for gravel.

In other news

• The board approved the preliminary budget for the following year.

The next meeting will be 6 p.m. June 15 at the library on Big Horn’s school campus.