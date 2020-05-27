I, like most people, eat breakfast.

I didn’t always eat breakfast. There was a time in my life when I just went without and was a starving wreck by lunchtime and ate whatever was around.

It turns out, actually eating breakfast makes the rest of your meal choices healthier throughout the day. Who would have thought? All those skinny nutrition people were actually right.

While I enjoy breakfast, I really dislike making breakfast. The last thing I want to do when I wake up is make anything. Just give me some coffee and head me in the right direction. But that limits breakfast options.

Growing up we never really ate cereal. I don’t know if it was my parents personal choice not to give it to us or they just never ate it, so it trickled down to us. If we didn’t fend for ourselves with some toast or something, we usually went without, hence starting the lifelong trend of not eating breakfast.

My kids, on the other hand, adore breakfast and it is their personal favorite meal of the day — the only meal my 2 ½ year old will willingly eat.

The kids usually get some strawberries, blueberries and peanut butter toast – about as easy to make as it gets. Weekends we usually splurge on some French toast or homemade waffles, but the weekdays are pretty standard.

I, however, am not a metric ton of fruit fan, so I needed to find an alternative. Que breakfast burritos.

My wife loves the 10 packs of cheap frozen ones. I am indifferent to them and don’t really find them all that filling or good for you. So, I decided to prep some for the entire week or so in one go. Turns out, it is pretty easy and just takes some time and dedication.

I made a dozen of them a few weeks ago and still have quite a few left in the freezer. Whenever I am feeling like a breakfast burrito, I just pop it in the toaster oven for 10 minutes or so at 300 degrees on the air bake setting and they come out as crispy and delicious as the day I made them.

There are a million different ways to make a breakfast burrito, from healthy to heart killer. If you take anything from this recipe, it should be to use raw tortillas. You can find them in the refrigerated section at the store, usually by the dairy stuff or by the fancy pastas that require refrigeration. It takes them to the next level and is by far worth it.

Breakfast burritos

1 package chorizo

1 package bacon

1 package raw tortillas

1 package shredded cheddar cheese

1 package frozen hashbrowns

1. Chop the bacon into small pieces and brown well, drain and set aside in a container. Cook the chorizo and set aside in a container.

2. Follow the directions for the frozen hashbrowns and set aside in a container.

3. Add equal parts bacon, chorizo, cheddar and hashbrowns to tortillas and wrap tightly.

4. In a hot pan add enough olive oil to slick the surface and brown all sides of the tortilla.

5. Wrap in aluminum foil and freeze.

6. Enjoy!