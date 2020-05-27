SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 500 block Avoca Avenue, 6:20 a.m.

• RMA assist, 3000 block Coffeen Avenue, 8:33 a.m.

• RMA assist, 400 block Kingfisher Avenue, 9:42 a.m.

• Vehicle versus pedestrian, 1000 block West 12th Street, 4:57 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Trauma, 500 block Avoca Avenue, 6:16 a.m.

• Trauma, Lower Prairie Dog Road, mile marker 2, 7:23 a.m.

• Medical, 50 block Whitney Way, 8:35 a.m.

• Medical, 400 block Kingfisher Avenue, 9:42 a.m.

• Medical, 50 block Tschirgi, 2:08 p.m.

• Billings transfer, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 3:30 p.m.

• Medical, 100 block Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 3:48 p.m.

• Casper transfer, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 4:18 p.m.

• Trauma, 100 block West 12th Street, 4:57 p.m.

• Trauma, 50 block Knode Road, 5:17 p.m.

• Medical, 1300 block Dana Avenue, 5:29 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Assist agency, Airport Road, 2:27 a.m.

• Civil standby, South Carlin Street, 6:04 a.m.

• Medical, Delphi Avenue, 6:44 a.m.

• Dog at large, Sioux Street, 8:09 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, East Brundage Lane, 8:57 a.m.

• Child neglect, Mydland Road, 9:34 a.m.

• Open door, Heartland Drive, 9:49 a.m.

• Removal of subject, Fourth Avenue East, 10:36 a.m.

• Dog at large, East Sixth Street, 10:53 a.m.

• Illegal parking, North Gould Street, 10:57 a.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 11:22 a.m.

• Reckless driver, South Main Street, 12:19 p.m.

• Cat trap, West Brundage Street, 1:12 p.m.

• Hit and run, Burkitt Street, 1:26 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:49 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:50 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:51 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:51 p.m.

• Theft cold, South Sheridan Avenue, 2 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Taylor Avenue, 2:04 p.m.

• Accident, Sheridan area, 2:07 p.m.

• Fire other, Shoshone Street, 2:48 p.m.

• Simple assault, Taylor Avenue, 3:06 p.m.

• Child abuse cold, Sheridan, 3:24 p.m.

• Dispute all other, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:03 p.m.

• Hit and run, North Main Street, 4:21 p.m.

• Filthy premises, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:39 p.m.

• Child abuse, Mydland Road, 6:47 p.m.

• Records only, Coffeen Avenue, 7:22 p.m.

• Driving under influence, East Fifth Street, 7:56 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, East Brundage Lane, 8:25 p.m.

• Fight, Burkitt Street, 8:55 p.m.

• Trespass progress, Avoca Place, 9:01 p.m.

• Fire other, Broadway Street, 9:08 p.m.

• Public intoxication, South Main Street, 10 p.m.

• Furnishing, Val Vista Street, 10:33 p.m.

• Assist Sheriff’s Office, Decker Road and North Main Street, 11:32 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Commercial Avenue, 11:46 p.m.

Saturday

• Driving under influence, East First Street, 12:44 a.m.

• Curfew violation, Delphi Avenue, 3:17 a.m.

• VIN inspection, York Circle, 8:03 a.m.

• Domestic, Burton Street, 8:15 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, East Brundage Lane, 9:39 a.m.

• Hit and run, East Brundage Lane, 10:22 a.m.

• Dog at large, Gladstone Street, 1:25 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, West Perkins Street, 2 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Exeter Avenue, 2:14 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Airport Road, 3:21 p.m.

• Malicious destruction, Coffeen Avenue, 5:53 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, Sugarland Drive, 6:44 p.m.

• Animal incident, West Loucks Street, 8:20 p.m.

• Barking dog, West Third Street, 8:39 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, South Linden Avenue, 9:36 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 9:39 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 10:28 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Black Tooth Park, 10:31 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:38 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:43 p.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 10:45 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:53 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:53 p.m.

• Noise complaint, North Main Street, 10:54 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:55 p.m.

• Domestic, East Loucks Street, 11:46 p.m.

Sunday

• Drug other, East Loucks Street, 1:12 a.m.

• Fight, North Main Street, 2:28 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Sherman Avenue, 2:37 a.m.

• Simple assault, North Sheridan Avenue, 3:14 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Sheridan area, 3:39 a.m.

• Animal found, South Thurmond Street, 9:04 a.m.

• Welfare check, East Fifth Street, 10:03 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Park Drive, 10:13 a.m.

• Barking dog, Ridgeway Avenue, 10:44 a.m.

• Driving under influence citizen report, Fifth Street, 11:35 a.m.

• Driving under influence citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 12:38 p.m.

• Gas theft, Coffeen Avenue, 12:53 p.m.

• Dog at large, Wetlands Drive, 1:54 p.m.

• Missing person, Olympus Drive, 2:30 p.m.

• Mental subject, Coffeen Avenue, 4:00 p.m.

• Barking dog, Ridgeway Avenue, 6:04 p.m.

• Theft cold, North Main Street, 6:11 p.m.

• Dog at large, Burton Street, 7:18 p.m.

• Welfare check, Emerson Street, 9:21 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, West 12th Street, 9:56 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 9:59 p.m.

• Noise complaint, West 12th Street, 10:03 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Dana Avenue, 10:17 p.m.

Monday

• Noise complaint, West 11th Street, 12:15 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Fourth Avenue East, 12:35 a.m.

• Animal dead, East Brundage Street, 9:09 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Beaver Street, 9:19 a.m.

• Civil standby, South Carlin Street, 10:38 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, North Nebraska Street, 12:12 p.m.

• Theft cold, South Carlin Street, 12:40 p.m.

• Child abuse cold, North Heights Avenue, 1:25 p.m.

• Welfare check, East Woodland Park Road, 1:48 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 3:18 p.m.

• Welfare check, West Fifth Street, 3:45 p.m.

• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 5:32 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, 11th Street, 8:39 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Gould Street, 8:40 p.m.

• Drugs possession, Michael Drive, 9:21 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, South Carlin Street, 10:21 p.m.

Tuesday

• Driving under influence citizen report, Harrison Street, 12:22 a.m.

• Livestock loose, Golf Course Road, 6:57 a.m.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 8:33 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 8:45 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, North Gould Street, 9:02 a.m.

• Animal found, Wyoming Avenue, 10:01 a.m.

• Dog at large, Beaver Street, 11:02 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, North Gould Street, 11:03 a.m.

• Fraud, West Sixth Street, 11:12 a.m.

• Filthy premises, West 13th Street, 11:47 a.m.

• Barking dog, Bellevue Avenue, 12:11 p.m.

• Cat trap, Huntington Street, 12:17 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Cheyenne Area, 1:52 p.m.

• Welfare check, West 11th Street, 2:39 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West 12th Street, 2:39 p.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 3:10 p.m.

• Records only, North Main Street, 3:28 p.m.

• Accident, East Brundage Street, 3:28 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 4:24 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 4:26 p.m.

• Accident with injuries, West 12th Street, 4:57 p.m.

• Records only, East Brundage Lane, 5:08 p.m.

• Welfare check, Long Drive, 5:34 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Clarendon Avenue, 5:49 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Beaver Street, 6:13 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Illinois Street, 6:26 p.m.

• Animal incident, De Smet Avenue, 6:27 p.m.

• Accident, canceled, 8:38 p.m.

• Driving under influence citizen report, Big Horn Avenue, 9:09 p.m.

• Missing person, Taylor Avenue, 9:24 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 9:42 p.m.

• Drugs/possession, Main Street, 9:57 p.m.

• Drugs/possession, East Brundage Lane, 11:09 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Accident with injury, Lower Prairie Dog Road, 7:18 a.m.

• Records only, Country Club Lane, 8 a.m.

• Theft cold, Forest Service Road 312; Game Creek Trail, Big Horn, 8:33 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Pine Lane, 10:30 a.m.

• Motorist assist, East Brundage Lane, 1:35 p.m.

• Harassment, Railway Street, Arvada, 3:03 p.m.

• Battery cold, Lane Lane, 4:21 p.m.

• Assist agency, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 11:26 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Sheldon L. Beckwith, 44, Sheridan, driving under influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Jandy L. Perez, 39, Sheridan, driving under influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 50

Female inmate count: 11

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 3

Number of releases for Tuesday: 9