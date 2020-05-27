SHERIDAN — Wyoming has been approved for the new Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program, offering extra help buying groceries for the families of children who normally receive free and reduced-price meals at school.

P-EBT provides temporary assistance for households with children affected by school closures during the public health emergency. Each qualified student may be eligible for up to a total of $285.

Wyoming children who were receiving free or reduced lunch at the time of school closure due to COVID-19 are eligible for P-EBT.

The Wyoming Department of Family Services is the implementing agency for P-EBT and is working in coordination with the Wyoming Department of Education and local school districts to verify eligibility for free or reduced-cost lunch and P-EBT under the National School Lunch Program.

The parent or guardian of the children must apply for P-EBT for their children. Applications must be received by June 3. Applications can be completed online at dfs.wyo.gov.

