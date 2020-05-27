BIG HORN — Registration is underway for the summer art camp at The Brinton Museum. This year’s camp will be held on July 14-16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The camp is open to children ages 9 through 12. The cost is $150 per student.

Master artists Stephanie Zier, Jim Jereb and Ellie Martin will be the instructors for this year’s camp. Student will learn how to make metal art clay jewelry, build a sketchbook journal, create a monotype and do reverse portrait painting.

Lunch from the Brinton Bistro is included each day, as are all supplies.

For more information or to register a student go to www.thebrintonmuseum.org or call 307-672-3173.