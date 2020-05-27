SHERIDAN — The city of Sheridan’s “Pay as you throw” pilot program proved unsuccessful in meeting the estimated goals to divert waste from the landfill to the recycling plant.

Sheridan Utilities Director Dan Roberts presented final results for two pilot programs running from November 2019 to April 2020. One allowed city residents to downgrade to a 95-, 65- or 35-gallon trash container, rather than disposing of waste with neighbors in a 300-gallon trash bin. Initially, city staff predicted increased waste diversion by 24 tons annually, or 1.2% of the 2,000 tons per year goal. The second pilot program attempted to divert 8 tons annually, or 0.2% of 5,000 tons per year of commercial organic waste from the landfill. While staff made contact with 50 businesses, only six agreed to participate, and only two successfully collected waste through the entirety of the program.

Results of Pay As You Throw totaled .3 pounds of waste diversion per customer, per collection, thus not meeting the threshold of the anticipated results of the pilot study.

Likewise, the organics pilot resulted in only 1.2 tons in four collections. The cost to the city to implement these operations would increase the city’s waste removal budget by $148,000. Roberts told Mayor Roger Miller and councilors the program would not benefit the city and thus has ceased indefinitely.

Staff replaced the pilot participants’ bins with the 300-gallon bins starting last week. Those participating in the study should have already received their rebate depending on what bin they chose.

Despite a lack of mass diversion, participants overwhelmingly approved of the program, according to post-pilot surveys. More than 80% were satisfied with the pilot, and 37% of participants said the program influenced them to reduce waste, while 48% said no and 15% were unsure.

More than 58% set out their garbage carts less than 75% full, which reflects an opportunity for residents to downsize their cart choice, according to the pilot summary document. Nearly 54% set out their recycling carts less than 75% full, which reflects excess capacity, providing an opportunity to increase the quantities of materials set out for recycling.

While city staff suggested not to continue the program, if the city were to implement it in the future, it would need to implement a new waste pay structure.

“If we did it citywide, it wouldn’t be a rebate, it would eventually be a new rate structure,” Roberts said. “So, you would have a rate structure that would be for somebody with a 35-gallon container or a 65 and then a 95.

“The part we couldn’t vet or study is if we increase somebody’s current rate by $6 a month, is that going to change their recycling habits? Because we couldn’t charge anybody in the pilot study more for the rates, we could just offer a rebate. The reaction to being charged more didn’t get evaluated effectively,” Roberts continued.

Councilor Jacob Martin said while the city did not receive anticipated results, he believes it takes longer than six months to form a habit and an upcharge for waste bin size certainly alters a person’s life and may cause someone to change their habits over time.