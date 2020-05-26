SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Troopers started its season by going 3-2 at the Spring Classic hosted in Gillette.

Sheridan lost the season opener to Cheyenne 8-7 Saturday. Both teams scored two runs in the first inning and the Troopers took a 2-3 lead after the second inning. After a scoreless third inning, Cheyenne posted two runs in the fourth inning and four runs in the fifth inning. The Troopers scored two runs in the sixth and seventh innings, falling just short of a comeback.

Sheridan fell to Gillette 8-3 Saturday. The Troopers took a 1-0 lead after the second inning and had a 2-0 after the top of the third inning. Gillette took control of the game after scoring four runs in the third and fourth innings. Sheridan scored once more in the sixth inning.

The Troopers defeated Evanston 3-1 Sunday. Neither team found home plate in the first two innings, then Sheridan sent in two runs in the bottom of the third and added another run in the fourth inning. Sheridan gave up one run in the sixth inning on their way to the first win of the season.

Sheridan kept the momentum going Sunday by defeating Casper 5-3. The Troopers scored one run in the top of the first inning and Casper answered with two runs of their own. Each team scored in the third inning.

Sheridan took the lead back in the fourth inning after scoring two runs and added another run in the seventh inning to earn the two run win.

Sheridan concluded the Spring Classic Monday morning with an 8-2 victory over Evanston. The Troopers allowed the only two runs in the first inning and trailed 2-0 through the first four innings. Sheridan had the bats going in the fifth inning, having six runners make it home. The Troopers extend their margin of victory in the sixth inning by scoring two more runs. Sheridan hosts Gillette in a double-header Wednesday for their first home game of the season. Games are scheduled for 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. starts.