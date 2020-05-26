SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block Airport Road, 2:07 a.m.

• RMA assist, 500 block Delphi Avenue, 6:44 a.m.

• RMA assist, 300 block Second West Parkway, 10:59 a.m.

• Possible illegal fire, 200 block Shoshoni Street, 2:50 p.m.

• Elevator rescue, 50 block East Works Street, 3:31 p.m.

• Oxygen tank on fire, 600 block Broadway Street, 9:09 p.m.

Saturday

• No calls reported.

Sunday

• Activated fire alarm, 50 block South Tschirgi Street, 3:35 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 50 block South Tschirgi Street, 4:02 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 5:55 a.m.

• Smoke detector check, 1100 block Avoca Court, 8:20 a.m.

Monday

• Elevator rescue, 1000 block East Woodland Park Road, 1:49 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 6:17 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday-Monday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday

• Medical, 400 block Airport Road, 2:08 a.m.

• Medical, 500 block Delphi Avenue, 6:45 a.m.

• Medical, 1000 block Saberton Avenue, 7:39 a.m.

• Medical, 100 block Adam Street, 9:25 a.m.

• Medical, 300 block Second West Parkway, 10:58 a.m.

• Medical, 600 block Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 2:01 p.m.

• Medical, 50 block East Works Street, 4:38 p.m.

• Medical, 600 block Broadway Avenue, 9:11 p.m.

• Trauma, 50 block South Main Street, 10:01 p.m.

Saturday

• Medical, 50 block Wood Rock Road, 7:40 a.m.

• Trauma, 600 block Burton Street, 8:15 a.m.

• Medical, 300 block East Mountain View Drive, 8:21 a.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 1:27 p.m.

• Billings transfer, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 1:55 p.m.

• Medical, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 2:18 p.m.

• Medical, 600 block Lock Drive, 2:29 p.m.

• Medical, 300 block West Burrows Street, 3:36 p.m.

• Medical, 50 block Upper Road, 4:21 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 11:37 p.m.

Sunday

• Trauma, 700 block East Loucks Street, 12:10 a.m.

• Medical, 1800 block Kennedy Street, 5:00 a.m.

• Medical, 50 block West 12th Street, 1:36 p.m.

• Medical, 1300 block North Main Street, 6:43 p.m.

• Medical, 1800 block Fort Road, 8:30 p.m.

• Trauma, 50 block Davis Tee, 11:41 p.m.

Monday

• Trauma, Beckton Road, mile marker 2, 1:05 p.m.

• Medical, 300 block Ackins Valley Lane, 1:35 p.m.

• Trauma, 3500 block Big Horn Avenue, 3:08 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 4:10 p.m.

• Medical, 1600 block West Fifth Street, 4:56 p.m.

• Medical, 700 block South Sheridan Avenue, 5:56 p.m.

• Medical, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 6:17 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday-Monday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday-Monday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Burglar alarm, Big Red Lane, Clearmont, 1:12 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Forest Service Road 314, mile marker 1, Story, 10:23 a.m.

• Theft cold, Wyarno Road, 11:26 a.m.

• Burglary in progress, Little Horn Access, Dayton, 3:03 p.m.

• Accident, Industrial Lane and Wyarno Road, 3:03 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Logging Road, Banner, 3:11 p.m.

• Neighbor dispute, State Highway 193, Banner, 3:15 p.m.

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 east bound, mile marker 12, Ranchester, 9:58 p.m.

Saturday

• Suspicious circumstance, East Brundage Lane; I-90 east bound, 1:32 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Halbert Street, Ranchester, 2:30 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, East Brundage lane; Highway 14 east, mile marker 1, 2:42 p.m.

• Motorist assist, State Highway 345, mile marker 13.5, Ranchester, 3:01 p.m.

• Drugs/possession, State Highway 335, mile marker 3.2, 8:11 p.m.

Sunday

• Suspicious person, I-90, 1:08 a.m.

• Damaged property, Betty Street, Ranchester, 12:02 p.m.

• Drugs/possession, I-90 westbound, mile marker 29, 7:05 p.m.

• Mental subject, Third Avenue West, Ranchester, 7:34 p.m.

• Runaway, Ohlman Road, Dayton, 7:45 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road, Story, 9:51 p.m.

Monday

• Suicidal subject, Soldier Creek Road, 2:19 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Foothill Drive, 10:11 a.m.

• Accident, Fischer Drive, Banner, 10:11 a.m.

• Accident with injury, Beckton Road, mile marker 2, 1:03 p.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 3:08 p.m.

• Dog bite, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 3:16 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Skylark Lane, Banner, 4:15 p.m.

• Animal incident, Wolf Creek Road and H Street, Ranchester, 7:32 p.m.

• Fireworks, Skeels Street and Kittering Road, 9:41 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Canyon View Drive, 11:01 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Jeffrey L. Arzy, 56, Sheridan, pedestrian under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• James S. Lindstrom, 22, Sheridan, breach of peace, destruction of property, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Nicholas S. Victor, 46, Sheridan, driving under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Saturday

• Fleet Hamilton, 65, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Spencer C. Tetschner, 30, Sheridan, driving under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Karen Z. Veinbergs, 60, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Sunday

• Kathleen C. Anderson, 34, no address reported, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Kelly M. Bowen, 55, Sheridan, simple assault, driving under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• William D. Burkett, 64, Sheridan, driving under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Dennis E. Decker, 60, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Cyle L. Hammack, 26, Great Falls, Montana, possession of marijuana, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Lindsey A. Langdeau, 23, White River, South Dakota, fighting in public, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Sammone M. Thompson, 31, Lower Brule, South Dakota, fighting in public, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Monday

• No arrests reported.

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 56

Female inmate count: 14

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 14

Number of releases for the weekend: 17

Number of book-ins for Monday: 0

Number of releases for Monday: 11

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 66