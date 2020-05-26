SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Museum has announced two new exhibits on view now through Dec. 19.

The main rotating exhibition is Let ‘Er Buck: Rodeo in Sheridan County. Visitors can explore the origins of rodeo as a sport and the start of major rodeo in Sheridan County with Mary Morgan. The exhibition follows the journey of major rodeo in the county to its modern culmination.

The current traveling exhibit is Parading Through History. Parading Through History: the Apsaalooke Nation, is a chronological journey that leads the visitor through the history and culture of the Crow tribe. This is one of the few exhibits ever researched, organized, and designed from an Apsaalooke perspective.

As part of the Western Heritage Center museum’s American Indian Tribal Histories Project, Crow Indian historians, artists and tribal members created this exhibit in 2008. The American Indian Tribal Histories Project was directed by Northern Cheyenne tribal member, Francine D. Spang-Willis. The Apsaalooke exhibit was organized by Crow historian, Mardell Plainfeather.

Prominent and historical Crow people represent different time periods. The traveling exhibit explores the impact of outside forces on Crow culture. For example, with the onset of federally mandated Indian reservations, Crow leaders had the insight to merge the knowledge of recently educated young adults with the traditional wisdom and heritage of the elders, thereby successfully retaining their tribal structures and culture. This traveling exhibit was created to allow new audiences to experience the culture and history of the Apsaalooke nation from the perspective of tribal members. The Sheridan County Museum has begun summer hours and will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The museum will remain closed Sundays and Mondays. For further information, please call Executive Director Mikayla Larrow at 307-675-1150.