CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Arts Council has announced the 2020 Wyoming Road Trip Playlist, a soundtrack featuring the musical talent of the Cowboy State. The playlist can be accessed on Spotify.

These musicians offer something for all musical tastes. Songs were selected by Alana Rolfe, assistant general manager of the Mishawaka Amphitheatre in Bellvue, Colorado. The Wyoming Road Trip Playlist is an annual part of the Arts Council’s Wyoming Independent Music Initiative, working to build a robust music scene in Wyoming and is presented in partnership with the Wyoming Office of Tourism.

Artists and tracks include:

• AC Ashen, A Daggar and A Rose

• Buffalo Bill Boycott, Ragtime Cowboy Joe

• Bunny Sings Wolf, Wyoming’s Yesterday

• Chris Alma Jose, More Than Life

• Dave Munsick, I Can Fly and Tequila

• Freda Felcher, If You Don’t Want My Love and Take My Time

• Ian Munsick, Horses are Faster and Mountain Time

• J Shogren Shanghai’d, Sin’s First Stone

• Jared Rogerson, End of Days and Roll My Way Again

• JBR, Pisces Dream

• Jon Gardzelewski, Restless Mind and With All of It

• Kerry Wallace, Under the Wyoming Moon

• Libby Creek Original, White House

• Lora Sherrodd, 287 and I’m Gonna Lock My Heart (And Throw Away the Key)

• Montey Crummer, Everlasting Love

Ryan Hayes, In the M • eantime

• Sarah Sample, Love Who You Love and Redwing

• Screen Door Porch, Pay It Forward and The Parade

• Southern Fryed, Bad Habits and Broken Hearts, and Dive Bar

• The Two Tracks, Four Wheels and Rain Day

• Tracy Locken, Change

• Tris Munsick & the Innocents, Roots, and Sand and Sage

• Tupelo Kenyon, Rolling Down the Road

• Whiskey’s Alibi, Neon Stage and Wyoming Home

For additional information, contact Taylor Craig at taylor.craig@wyo.gov, or 307-274-6673.