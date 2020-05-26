CLEARMONT — Applause could be heard around the room, as could the keys of a familiar graduation tune. Arvada-Clearmont High School 2020 graduates celebrated with family and loved ones, although in a different format.

The gratefulness of celebrating the accomplishment together helped ease the struggles the young adults endured their final two months of high school.

Instead of a traditional processional with graduates marching in one by one and sitting upon a stage in front of a packed gymnasium of supporters, each student walked arm in arm with parents after receiving a flower at the door from school administration. Each group waltzed down a red carpet through the middle of the gymnasium floor to their sectioned-off grouping of chairs, labeled with a yard sign for the nine seniors.

McKenna Auzqui, salutatorian and class president, reminded her classmates of their strength together as a class and individually in each respective area of life.

“Just do what you can,” Auzqui repeated with each classmate, noting a time when they “just did what they could.”

Valedictorian Ashlynn Fennema told her class — graduating with 102 college credits and $115,000 in college scholarships — “We are truly unique and strong,” reflecting the school fight song that boasts courage and strength.

Keynote speaker Dan Barent first told students they chose their attitude, sharing a personal story of a man with a bright attitude who shared a chemotherapy treatment room with Barent. The two, instead of enduring the dread of chemo together woefully, chose instead to watch a rerun of a game, cheering as if they were watching the sporting event for the first time. That day, Barent said, they chose their attitude.

Barent finished by telling the class of 2020 to find time in busy schedules and nonstop demands to laugh and play.

Based on conversations and inside jokes mentioned among classmates during the ceremony, it was clear the group, despite not being physically present together at ACHS for the final two months of their high school careers, found time to laugh and play.