SHERIDAN — Northern Wyoming Community College District Board of Trustees met Wednesday, discussing COVID-19 updates and preparing for the upcoming fall semester.

Board members and staff discussed the following items:

• The board extended President Walter Tribley’s three-year contract for a fourth year. Tribley is completing his first year of the original three-year contract.

• The board approved to add an online-only computer science endorsement course for 6-12 grade teachers. The endorsement will be certified through the Wyoming Professional Teaching Standards.

• The board approved one mill levy in Sheridan County for the next year, providing funds for general maintenance for the Sheridan College campus located in Sheridan County. The levy is only for Sheridan County residents and went into effect shortly after the college opened.

• Tribley expressed his gratitude for the board’s response during the COVID-19 pandemic along with the hard work from administration on both campuses, allowing the schools to continue operation. He also thanked Wendy Smith for aiding in communication efforts during the pandemic.

• Faculty and one student continue manufacturing personal protective equipment by 3D printing at Sheridan College and Gillette College locations

• Administration is considering all options of returning to classes in the fall, including a later start in the fall or going to all online learning. Staff needs more PPE and cleaning supplies before campuses can reopen at this time.

• Mine Safety and Health Administration training has resumed on Gillette College’s campus. Faculty are planning more work sessions to allow contractors and miners to return to work. The process is ongoing and classes are meeting safety guidelines for social distancing.

• Gillette College Foundation granted $10,000 in aid to students to assist with struggles during the pandemic.