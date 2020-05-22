SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Structure fire, 700 block Dutch Creek Road, Clearmont, 7:45 a.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• Structure fire, Dutch Creek Road, Clearmont, 7:44 a.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Thursday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Assist agency, North Main Street, 3:35 a.m.

• Assist sheriff’s office, Gulch Road, 5:37 a.m.

• Barking dog, Avoca Avenue, 7:35 a.m.

• Drugs scheduled surrender, 12th Street, 6 a.m.

• Welfare check, East Works Street, 8:32 a.m.

• Test, South Main Street, 9:28 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 10:18 a.m.

• Dog at large, Sixth Street, 11:31 a.m.

• Theft cold, Long Drive, 11:45 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:54 a.m.

• Animal dead, North Jefferson Street, 1:36 p.m.

• Dog at large, Highland Avenue, 2:03 p.m.

• Civil dispute, North Custer Street, 2:16 p.m.

• Hit and run, East Works Street, 4:01 p.m.

• Neighbor dispute, Big Horn Avenue, 4:16 p.m.

• Animal incident, Creekside Lane, 5:24 p.m.

• Civil standby, South Carlin Street, 5:36 p.m.

• Domestic, Edwards Drive, 6:01 p.m.

• Fraud, Smith Street, 6:26 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 7:38 p.m.

• Driving under influence citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 7:52 p.m.

• Battery, Industrial Drive, 7:51 p.m.

• Suspicious person, West 12th Street, 8:12 p.m.

• Welfare check, Crook Street, 8:18 p.m.

• Barking dog, East Works Street, 9:49 p.m.

• Driving under influence citizen report, Brundage Lane, 9:57 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Ponderosa Drive, 10:46 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Driving under suspension, North Main Street, 3:26 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Gulch Road, 5:31 a.m.

• Theft cold, Sandstone Circle, 7:18 a.m.

• Structure fire, Dutch Creek Road, Clearmont, 7:40 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Twin Lakes, 3:06 p.m.

• Littering, North Main Street, 5:40 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 east bound, exit 20, 7:40 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Main Street, Ranchester, 7:57 p.m.

• Drugs/possession, I-90 east bound, mile marker 16, Ranchester, 9:58 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Gregory A. Baker, 67, Sheridan, indecent exposure, criminal trespass, circuit court, municipal court, arrested by SCSO

• Daryl L. Berwick, 45, Kellog, Idaho, possession of controlled substance/powder or crystal, possession of controlled substance/plant form, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Gary D. Otto, 61, Gillette, driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Sarah A. Snyder, 39, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 62

Female inmate count: 15

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for Thursday: 4

Number of releases for Thursday: 6