SHERIDAN — The spring black bear season in hunt areas 1 and 2 closed at 6 a.m. Wednesday. The closed areas are located in the northern Bighorn Mountains.

The 2020 spring black bear hunting season closes for each hunt area or group of hunt areas when the female mortality limit is reached or on June 15, whichever comes first. The female limits are used to ensure that overharvest of female bears does not occur. Black bear areas 1 and 2 have a combined quota of eight females.

Bear hunters should call the Black Bear Mortality Limit Hotline at 1-800-264-1280 before going hunting to determine which hunt areas are open for hunting. Information on hunt area closures and quotas is updated on a daily basis and is also available online at wgfd.wyo.gov/Hunting/Trophy-Game-Harvest-Limits

It is the hunter’s responsibility to confirm that the black bear hunt area he or she intends to hunt is open. Hunters should check the black bear regulations for specific hunt area boundaries.

Any harvested black bear must be reported to a game warden, wildlife biologist or Game and Fish Regional office within 72 hours of harvest.